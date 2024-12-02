Neonomics and Spense deploy Open Banking for car purchases

Through this partnership, Spense has now further developed the customer journey to provide Open Banking payments on their platform in order to increase efficiency and security in its payments. Through Open Banking, customers of Spense are able to provide their end users a Pay from Account feature, making direct account-to-account payment using BankID or similar, right from the web browser.











Seamless payments through Open Banking

Spense provides a payment platform that’s specifically designed for the automotive industry in Norway, and has built customer and partner list including Mekonomen Company, Porsche, and Skoda. Their mission is to create a frictionless end-user experience when it comes to buying and paying for cars and car services.

Officials from Spense said they believed Neonomics was well suited to what they’re doing at Spense, as they both focus on providing great customer journeys and user experiences. They have adopted Neonomics’s Open Banking solution into their own platform, meaning their end-users can pay right from their bank without even having to leave their web browser, and in addition there’s a significant administrative savings connected to payments done through Neonomics.

Neonomics' Open Banking payment solution offers a significant benefit by seamlessly integrating into Spense's solution, ensuring a smooth and effortless user experience.

Executives from Neonomics explained that they’re a great fit for Spense, as they value high quality customer journeys and see how Open Banking can benefit that. With the continuous evolution of Open Banking, they anticipate even greater possibilities and untapped potential in this partnership in Norway and beyond.





What does Neonomics do?

Neonomics is an Open Banking disruptor unifying access to over 2500 banks and 150 million bank customers across Europe via a secure and cost-efficient pure PSD2 API platform. Authorised by the Norwegian FSA as a licensed payment institution the company is delivering payments initiation and account information services to a wide range of customers spanning fintechs, payment service providers, banks, and more.