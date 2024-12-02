



Neonomics, a Nordic open banking company provides secure and affordable financial services that prioritise the customer experience. Authorised by the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA), Neonomics operates across Europe, offering payment initiation and account information services that support businesses stay competitive.

This partnership aims to change how users in the Nordics buy and sell cryptocurrencies, making transactions quicker, more secure, and more affordable for investors. Ovoro is committed to simplifying the process of purchasing cryptocurrencies by offering an intuitive trading experience. By integrating with Nello Pay, users in the Nordics can directly link their bank accounts, eliminating unnecessary intermediaries and reducing transaction costs. With the rapid growth of digital assets and the increasing demand for simplified payment solutions, Ovoro’s collaboration with Nello Pay will offer crypto traders a cost-effective option while ensuring strong security and regulatory compliance.

The collaboration represents an important advancement in the increasing synergy between open banking and digital assets, showcasing how financial technology can connect traditional banking with the future of finance. As regulatory frameworks change, both Neonomics and Ovoro provide compliant payment solutions that improve accessibility and foster trust within the crypto ecosystem.

Other partnerships from Neonomics

In February 2025, Neonomics announced a partnership with FundingPartner, intending to increase real estate payments for customers through Open Banking.

As a result of this collaboration, FundingPartner investors were able to make quicker and more secure payments directly from their bank accounts without having to leave the platform, thanks to Neonomics' Open Banking solutions.

This partnership also simplified investment payments by utilising bank connections across Norway, Sweden, and Denmark.