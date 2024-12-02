Neonomics and Bislab partner to enhance embedded finance

Neonomics and Bislab have teamed up to develop and launch a suite of embedded finance solutions that address challenges experienced by financial institutions, credit management, and insurance companies. The two partners have previously developed stand-alone products within embedded finance and will now merge their offering, strengthening the accuracy and agility of their next generation joint product.











Addressing finance pain-points with data-driven services

Bislab was formed in 2022 by an experienced technical team with backgrounds from one of Norway's most established technology companies to leverage what they saw as an agility gap in delivering data-driven services to market.

Officials from Bislab said they noticed first-hand how blending different publicly available datasets could contribute to more effective decision making when it came to credit risk analysis, but that was just the tip of the iceberg. Together with Neonomics, they will take this to another level, expanding their ability to provide real-time insights to a much broader market.

Among those offerings is an enhanced credit risk tool that can easily be leveraged by both financial and non-financial companies to deliver more dynamic assessments and reduce dependency on outdated datasets and manual processes.

Executives from Neonomics emphasised that the market for real-time financial data analytics has evolved significantly since the beginning of 2023, with existing solutions showing promise while leaving room for improvement. At the same time, they're witnessing a rising interest across various industries in harnessing the power of these insights. Together with Bislab, they're excited to blend their expertise to offer a unique set of services to both existing and new customers.

The two companies aim to host a product demonstration prior to the summer, pending approval from the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority. The partnership has already secured a list of existing customers across multiple target segments confirming interest in the upcoming launch.





