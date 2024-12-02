Neobank Niyo partners with National Corporation of India for new payroll app





Niyo will work with NPCI to provide modern financial services to more than five million blue-collar workers in India by 2022. Niyo offers an employee payroll solution, called Niyo Bharat, which provides a salary account for blue-collar workers. The payroll software makes it easier to manage workers’ salary information.





NPCI will help workers use Rupay, a local payment network that works with ATMs, point of sales devices and digital commerce sites. The Niyo Bharat solution will assist local banks in providing payroll services to the underserved segments of society.





Niyo Bharat users are able to quickly open zero-balance salary accounts at their work location. Users can lock, unlock, or block their payment cards using the multilingual Niyo Bharat mobile app. The app has been customised to fit the needs and requirements of blue-collar workers. It comes with a voiceover feature to make it easy for employees to manage their payments.