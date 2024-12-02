Neobank Majority raises USD 19 mln





The neobank plans to use the fresh infusion of cash to grow its product offerings and expand its team – with a particular focus on hiring talent from the immigrant communities.

Majority offers a subscription-based mobile banking service in which it charges USD 5 per month to clients in exchange for an FDIC-insured bank account, debit card, fee-free early direct deposit, mobile credit, and at-cost international phone calls. It also provides a community on its app that helps individuals who have moved to the US learn about their environment and connect with familiar people.