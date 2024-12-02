Neobank Lili raises USD 55 mln in Series B round





The funding is being led by Group 11, a VC with a strong focus on fintech, with Target Global, AltaIR and previous investors also participating. The company has now raised USD 80 million and is not disclosing its valuation yet.

The company already provides users with a single account and payment card that can be used both for personal and business expenses, and an ‘assistant’ that analyses expenses and budget for paying future taxes based on your incomings. According to TechCrunch, it will also be expanding into invoicing, payment management, and credit for its customers.

Over time, the plan will be to continue adding in more tools and integrate with a wider set of third-party applications that freelancers might use to invoice customers or pay out invoices themselves. It already has integrations with Venmo and QuickBooks.