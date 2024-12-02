Neobank FREO partners with Equitas Small Finance Bank to launch new savings account

According to the neobank, the new product will allow customers to make informed financial decisions and strengthen their credit profile in the process. Apart from facilities such as zero-balance and interest rate of 7%, the savings account will enable fast integration with UPI to make funds transfer and bill payments easier.

Freo Save has been designed to help individuals build a better credit score. As per Vaibhav Joshi, chief digital officer, Equitas Small Finance Bank, the partnership with Freo will help elevate the future of financial services by reaching out to the youth, families and businesspeople across India and introduce them to a new way to the bank via app-based banking solutions.