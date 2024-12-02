Neobank Fi launches in India

Fi was established with a purpose to help people get better with money and to create an intelligent bank layer that helps millennials understand their money, save more, and spend intelligently. Fi has partnered with Federal Bank to issue an instant savings account, equipped with a debit card.

Fi offers an interactive, personalised, and transparent digital banking experience. Users gain access to a savings account and money management tools with features that help users know their money, grow their money, and organise their funds. Fi aims to assist a consumer’s financial journey beyond digital payments to other services — insurance, lending, and investment opportunities.