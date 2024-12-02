Neobank 86 400 raises EUR 31 mln in Series A fundraising





The round includes funding from an Australia-based superannuation fund, other fund managers, high net worth individuals and family offices. The company did not name any of the other investors.

86 400, on the market since September 2019, has developed seven account products and offers home loans and shared accounts, which is in a pilot phase.

The company, which launched in September 2019, says it has 170.000 accounts and expects to reach 500.000 accounts in the next 12 months.