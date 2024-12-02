NEO PAY has partnered with Wio Bank PJSC, a digital financial platform in the Middle East, to introduce a POS lending solution created for SME merchants in the UAE.

The lending solution highlights NEO PAY’s commitment to supporting SMEs in the region with the financial capabilities they need to grow and compete in today’s market. The company expressed positive sentiments regarding the partnership with Wio Bank and the launch of the POS solution, saying these are significant steps in making financial support more accessible.

Lending solution for SMEs in the UAE

The launch aims to help merchants with quick and convenient access to the capital they need for scaling, reflecting NEO PAY's commitment to SMEs at every stage of their journey. The company believes that the alliance will contribute to the future of merchant financing in the UAE in a meaningful way, providing a leading facility with access to funds based on businesses’ sales data. This eliminated the long and complex process associated with traditional loan providers and credit checks, fostering financial stability.

Repayments are linked to sales, ensuring instalments match revenue and ease financial pressures during slower sales times. The new solution offers working capital for purposes like inventory purchases, marketing strategies, or business expansion, allowing SMEs to grow without the delays associated with conventional loan approval rates. By supporting the SME ecosystem, both companies reaffirm their commitment to fostering economic resilience in the UAE.

Wio Bank believes that SMEs are the core of the UAE’s economy, and it aims to prioritise making banking easier and more convenient for them. Through its alliance with NEO PAY, the bank’s mission is to further support merchants with timely access to capital and real-time insights into cash flow management and growth opportunities. This way, the company contributes to supporting the UAE’s mission to create a future-ready economy.