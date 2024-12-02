Neo bank Yapeal cooperates with EF for travel financing solutions

EF Switzerland is a language travel provider offering thousands of students the opportunity to study languages ​​abroad. Neo-bank Yapeal will be delivering the company its financial solution for going abroad, seeing as, according to EF, the Yapeal app fits the needs of language students well. Usually, money exchange and cash withdrawals abroad cost a lot and, depending on the bank card and provider, high fees may apply.

With Yapeal, language students can receive information regarding fees, costs for cash withdrawals, exchange rates, and other surcharges. According to an EF representative, the partnership offers its customers a solution to organise their finances to prepare for their language stay. For young people under the age of 18, the cooperation partners rely on Yapini, which is Yepeal’s digital account for children and young people from the age of 7. With this app, young language travellers have a Visa card at their disposal, parents can see the account balance, transfer money in real-time, and the account cannot be overdrawn.