



Following the announcement, this initiative marks a pivotal step in the process of advancing financial wellness for the salaried workforce in the region of Pakistan. The funding round will also expand Neem Paymenow, the company’s earned wage access solution across the country.

In addition, Neem will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry as well.











More information on the USD 4 million credit facility

Throughout this investment, Neem Paymenow will enable employees to access up to 50% of their salary when they need it the most. This process will deliver a debt-free service to bridge financial gaps before payday. At the same time, with a focus on providing Pakistan’s frontline workforce with improved financial services, the platform will be available in both Roman Urdu and English, ensuring wide accessibility. Neem Paymenow also incorporates gamified financial education modules that cover essential topics such as savings, budgeting, and fraud prevention, aiming to optimise the manner in which employees build stronger financial habits for long-term stability.

In addition, the investment is expected to accelerate Neem’s ability to bring Neem Paymenow to more businesses and employees, promoting a sustainable and safe solution to the country’s financial challenges, as well as optimised financial inclusion. The product was developed in order to align with the values of the local salaried workforce, offering them the timely, responsible access to their earned funds while also accelerating the growth of the financial landscape in Pakistan.

The Neem Paymenow solution was designed and launched in partnership with Paymenow, a earned-wage access provider from South Africa