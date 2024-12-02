Nedbank selects Gemaltos Ezio eBanking solution

As per the agreement, Nedbank will provide their wholesale customers with online transactions via the Gemalto banking solution. Gemalto will also provide Nedbank with consulting services, device fulfilment to the end users, and will operate remote management of the tokens on behalf of Nedbank.

The Ezio Corporate eBanking PKI solution requires no software installation. The user connects the USB key to their PC or Mac and the device launches a safe zone that permits to review, approve and digitally sign all types and amounts of banking transactions within a protected online environment.

Gemalto is a global provider of digital security with more than 12,000 employees operating out of 85 offices and 25 research and software development centers, located in 44 countries. Gemalto delivers on their customers’ needs for personal mobile services, payment security, authenticated cloud access, identity and privacy protection, e-healthcare and e-government efficiency, ticketing and dependable machine-to-machine (M2M) applications.

Nedbank was founded in 1888 and it provides investment banking services to institutional and corporate clients.