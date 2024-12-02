ndgit, Konsentus partner to bring PSD2 Interfaces to Europe's banks

Already used by 25 European banks, ndgit’s PSD2 software can now be combined with Konsentus’ additional security functions, enabling a TPP’s identity and regulatory status to be checked in real time against the 31 EEA National Competent Authorities databases (comprising 115+ registries) and the European Banking Authority registers.

By combining ndgit’s proven PSD2 Ready software and TPP identity and regulatory checking functions from Konsentus, TPPs queries can now be checked instantly against relevant national supervisory authority registers to verify and safeguard transactions and customer data.

The ndgit PSD2 Ready software was launched last year and is already used successfully by 25 banks, such as UBS, BAWAG and Solarisbank, in more than ten countries. With ndgit, banks can implement PSD2 software in under 40 days, to accelerate and support their own Open Banking strategies. At the same time, it allows them to implement partnerships with TPPs and gives them the flexibility to go beyond PSD2 if they wish.