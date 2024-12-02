ndgit and WebID partner to build digital financial ecosystems

WebID's solutions can be integrated into the existing systems of financial service providers or digital companies via ndgit's digital API management platform. Furthermore, they can expand the range of fintech solutions on the ndgit Open Banking platform. Fintech services can be connected to core banking systems via ndgit's Open Banking platform, combined with each other and scaled as required.

WebID has set standards in identification procedures. In 2020 the company has developed an identification system for online banking in compliance with money laundering laws, legally compliant online contracts, or digital know-your-customer (KYC) processes. With 18 million transactions to date, WebID is a large provider of identification services in Europe, according the official press release.