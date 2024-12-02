NdcTech partners with Red Hat for cloud-native and open-source solutions

As part of this collaboration between the two entities, Red Hat recognises NdcTech as a regional systems integrator in Europe, Middle East, and Africa. NdcTech is also one of the 42 Implementation partners for banking software company Temenos, which recently expanded its collaboration with Red Hat to integrate open-source solutions with Temenos cloud-native banking services.

NdcTech is committed to working closely with both Temenos and Red Hat to help organisations navigate this new world of digital banking using Temenos digital and core banking solutions such as Temenos Infinity and Temenos Transact on Red Hat OpenShift, the industry’s leading enterprise Kubernetes platform.











Red Hat grooms NdcTech to implement its solutions

Red Hat and NdcTech have initiated a pilot programme through which NdcTech’s Temenos certified consultants will receive Red Hat Training and hands-on experience in implementing Red Hat solutions, including Red Hat OpenShift and Red Hat Application Services.

NdcTech will help ensure the delivery of an integrated and properly functioning environment to the end customers. The pilot will allow NdcTech to offer more versatile and flexible cloud-native deployment options of Temenos and Red Hat solutions to their new and existing customers.





Could services augment operations for financial institutions

Red Hat’s open hybrid cloud portfolio provides increased scalability and flexibility with enhanced security features to help reduce costs for organisations to deliver more streamlined customer experiences and services based on hybrid cloud infrastructure. Through this collaboration, NdcTech and Red Hat will target new markets with offerings supported by innovative cloud-native technologies and better support customers with go-to-market strategies.

NdcTech’s officials stated that through this collaboration they will build expertise in the latest cloud-native and containerised modern stacks using Red Hat OpenShift and Red Hat Application Services supporting Temenos solutions. NdcTech will now transform its banking clients on modern architectures and fast pace their modernisation journeys onto the cloud. They also believe that this will further strengthen their capabilities and vision to build banks of the future.