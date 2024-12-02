NCR to buy Cardtronics for approximately USD 1.7 bln

NCR is finalising a takeover that would value Cardtronics at $39/share, or around USD 1.7 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. The investment firms — private-equity company Apollo Global Management and Hudson Executive Capital — declined to raise their prior offer of $35/share, paving the way for the impending deal.

Cardtronics, with 285,000 ATMs in 10 countries, is one of the largest cash-machine operators in the world. A deal would pair the company with US-based NCR, which makes ATMs as well as point-of-sale systems and self-service kiosks for businesses such as retailers and restaurants. Cardtronics had a market value of about USD 1.8 billion (as of 22 January 2021), while NCR’s was USD 4.3 billion.