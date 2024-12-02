NCR selected by Pioneer FCU for interactive ATMs

Pioneer FCU has thus started to deploy the NCR Interactive Teller, an interactive video technology that allows a live teller to take remote control of an ATM.

Pioneer installed two NCR Interactive Teller units in a drive-through banking experience at its newest branch in Boise. In addition, Pioneer FCU will upgrade its digital banking experience with services and solutions from Digital Insight, an NCR company. The new online and mobile banking experience will go live later in 2015.

NCR Corporation (NCR) is a global provider of consumer transaction technologies. With its software, hardware, and portfolio of services, NCR enables nearly 550 million transactions daily across retail, financial, travel, hospitality, telecom and technology, and small business.