



Through its NCR ATM-as-a-Service solution, it will run the bank’s ATM fleet as part of BNZ’s digital transformation.

The technology company has provided support services to BNZ for many years. In the latest progression in the partnership, NCR will own and operate the bank’s off-site, cash dispense ATM fleet and run BNZ’s on-premises fleet of NCR SelfServ ATMs. BNZ will leverage NCR’s digital-first technology platform to elevate self-service banking, providing 24/7 access to transactional services for its customers.

NCR helps financial institutions bridge digital and physical operations so that they can connect with consumers anytime, anywhere. Through its solutions, NCR provides an end-to-end infrastructure for customers to connect to the broader enterprise and fintech ecosystem to run self-directed banking.

Is there a future for ATMs?

ATMs are developing in-line with new payment technology, driving the branch free bank experience with video cashiers, cash withdrawals without card, and multiple service availability. Even so, Expert Market research foresees the complete disappearance of all ATMs by 2037, while bank branches have just over 22 years left. The waning of ATMs and bank branches represents a trend, more than an anomaly. It’s a pattern that recently saw debit cards finally overtake cash.

Data shows that, in Australia, over the last three years, around 3800 ATMs were taken out of circulation, representing more than a third of all existing cash machines in the country. In UK, millions of consumers still rely on cash but since 2018, 12,178 free-to-use ATMs had been cut, which is equivalent to almost a quarter.

In New Zealand, the New Zealand Bankers’ Association and six banks – ANZ, ASB, BNZ, Kiwibank, TSB, and Westpac – are involved in a banking hub trial in four locations, providing an ATM, phone banking, and tablets for online banking making sure that customers can still access banking services.