NCR integrates Kasisto's conversational AI into its digital banking technology

KAI is a digital experience platform that allows companies to create branded virtual assistants and chatbots that deliver personalised, intelligent experiences across multiple channels. It comes pre-packaged with financial skills and knowledge to create informed and effective conversations.

Established since 1884, NCR Corporation provides enterprise led software and services in the financial, retail, and hospitality industries. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the US and other countries. According to company data, its digital banking solution is being used by more than 600 financial institutions. Automated conversational banking helps consumers to digitally engage with their financial institution and offers immediate access to banking services and financial insights through a virtual assistant.

