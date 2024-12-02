NCR Atleos launches UK ATM cash deposit service







Atleos is initially deploying deposit-taking ATMs connected to the LINK ATM network in major retailers. The first deployment was in the Co-op Food store in Ormskirk, and was followed by locations in Dover, Heathfield, and Swanage. Further deployments are scheduled in the near future in locations including Bourne, Cardigan, Chipping Norton, Finchley, Kendal, Oxted, Shanklin, and Whitehaven. LINK is the UK's cash machine network, connecting virtually all the UK’s ATMs and ensuring communities have the access to cash that they need.

Officials from Atleos said that as banks continue to rationalise their branch networks, the UK banking industry collectively needs to ensure continued access to cash services for all, and adding deposit taking functionality to their existing Cashzone ATM network is an integral first step in achieving this goal. Deposit-taking ATMs are particularly beneficial for consumers who need to make deposits outside of regular banking hours or in locations where there are no physical bank branches nearby. They anticipate banks will increasingly look to this service to maintain cash access for all across the UK.





Previous FIs that joined NCR Atleos’ ATM network

The above-mentioned news comes shortly after two significant financial institutions (FIs) have joined NCR Atleos’ ATM network to expand financial services access across the US.

VyStar Credit Union has selected the Allpoint ATM network from NCR Atleos to support its nationwide expansion. This collaboration enables VyStar members to access surcharge-free ATMs in over 40,000 locations, enhancing convenience for cash withdrawals and deposits at places they frequent, such as retail stores and pharmacies. This strategic move aims to bolster VyStar's physical infrastructure to accommodate its growing member base and improve financial service accessibility.

Simultaneously, NCR Atleos partnered with Fiserv to integrate Fiserv’s CheckFreePay network into its ATM network. This integration allows consumers to pay various household bills in cash at thousands of ATM locations, including those in retail environments. This self-service bill payment option aims to increase convenience for consumers, reduce the need for in-person transactions at store counters, and enhance operational efficiency for merchants.

Together, these collaborations highlight NCR Atleos’ efforts to enhance operational efficiency, expand self-service capabilities, and provide greater financial accessibility to consumers through strategic partnerships with VyStar Credit Union and Fiserv.