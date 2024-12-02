nCino, Yourban to launch digital banking platform

By partnering with nCino, Yourban will utilise a system configured to meet the bank's needs, ensuring it is a digital-first organisation that can adapt to changing situations. The partnership will focus on Yourban's SME loan service at first. Through its cloud-based platform, nCino will help Yourban's staff and executive team to obtain insights regarding customer experience.

nCino is a cloud banking provider and its Bank Operating System supports employee efficiency and the onboarding, lending, and deposit-making processes across all lines of business. The digital banking platform is planned to be launched in Sweden and the UK before pursuing wider expansion in other EMEA markets.