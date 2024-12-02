NCino to raise USD 100 mln in IPO

A regulatory filing with the US Securities & Exchange Commission did not disclose how many shares the company planned to sell, or at what price. The company declined to comment beyond a press release, citing SEC regulations, according to Forbes.

The announcement comes as other tech companies are weighing up their potential futures on the public market since Covid-19 affected the economy. Launched in 2012, nCino provides Salesforce-based software to improve loan and deposit processing, among other financial services. The company will list on the NASDAQ market under the ticker ‘NCNO’.