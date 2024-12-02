nCino to acquire FullCircl in USD 135 million deal

FullCircl’s software is designed to support revenue growth, streamline onboarding, and enhance client lifecycle management for financial institutions and regulated companies, primarily by addressing regulatory and verification challenges.

The acquisition builds on a partnership established in 2023, through which FullCircl's data solutions were integrated into the nCino platform to improve efficiency, compliance, and service capabilities for mutual clients in the UK. These clients range from large financial institutions to niche incumbents and neobanks focused on small- to medium-sized enterprises.

Supporting efficiency in client processes

According to officials from Yorkshire Building Society, combining nCino and FullCircl’s technologies has provided the institution with tools to simplify application workflows and accelerate loan completions.

With the acquisition, nCino will gain access to FullCircl’s advanced tools for client onboarding and lifecycle management, which include a business rules engine and a range of pre-contracted data resources. This technology supports a comprehensive profiling database that offers real-time company data insights, including financial data, credit scores, risk analysis, and regulatory history. The added features are expected to strengthen business development efforts for financial institutions by providing extensive data and compliance solutions at every stage of the client lifecycle.

Representatives from FullCircl highlighted the strategic alignment between the two companies, stating that the acquisition is grounded in shared objectives of regulatory compliance and growth for financial institutions. They noted that both companies operate within heavily regulated sectors, which face the dual challenge of managing risk while enhancing client experience and delivering shareholder value.

The purchase price for FullCircl is set at USD 135 million, with USD 15 million of this amount held in escrow for two years post-closing as a warranty safeguard. nCino intends to discuss the acquisition’s financial impact further in its upcoming third-quarter earnings report.