nCino launches new upgrades to its Consumer Banking Solution





Following this announcement, the upgrades made to the nCino Consumer Banking Solution are aimed at providing bankers and members with the needed tools for secure interaction with customers, where and how they want to engage. This process is expected to take place while providing a foundation of flexibility and agility as well.

In addition, the newly released features are set to give financial institutions the possibility to stay ahead of market shifts, while also focusing on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of users in an ever-evolving market.







More information on the announcement

nCino represents a worldwide provider of cloud banking which focuses on optimising the manner In which financial institutions serve their customers, while also enabling them to modernise and more efficiently onboard their clients, make loans, open accounts, and manage the loan lifecycle.

The new features of the Consumer Banking Solution include an expanded omnichannel functionality, which was developed in order to provide clients and members with optimised experiences, as well as a streamlined application and shopping card tool that reduces time to offer. The solution will also integrate a simplified multi-product origination experience, which is set to increase operational efficiency with more intuitive and secure workflows for front-end users and in-branch bankers.

At the same time, customers will benefit from an improved headless set of APIs, which will connect complex processes with an institution’s own digital framework. This will take place in order to reduce development and maintenance costs, while also remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.

The Consumer Banking Solution will also feature an embedded analytic and Intelligence Cross-Sell functionality, which will incorporate data-drove insights that aid in faster time to decision-making. At the same time, clients will access an indirect lending functionality, which is expected to allow financial institutions to better connect indirect auto lending customers with their full suite of banking solutions and tools. This will take place through the use of technology (Allegro) that nCino recently bought from TruStage.



