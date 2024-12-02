nCino launches GenAI solution Banking Advisor

nCino’s Banking Advisor is a banker-focused, conversational co-pilot tool that provides financial institutions an innovative approach to proactive portfolio management, helps streamline routine tasks to save significant time and effort, and takes the guesswork out of complex processes to help financial institutions track and comply with regulatory requirements.











Increasing productivity and enhancing client relationships

Banking Advisor allow multiple roles at an institution to increase productivity and spend time on higher-value activities like building and maintaining client relationships. The solution is supported by nCino IQ (nIQ), which was introduced in 2018 and leverages AI, machine learning, and analytics to deliver intelligent automation, data-driven insights, and industry benchmarks that augment the user experience and deliver greater value to customers utilising the nCino Cloud Banking Platform.

nCino’s Banking Advisor leverages large language models to drive real-time information awareness, provide suggestions for next actions, and offer insightful interactions with information, documents, and objects to unlock new value. The co-pilot is thoughtfully designed with a set of unique skills to meet the modern demands of relationship banking and represents an innovative leap in Gen AI-assisted financial service capabilities.

The initial version of Banking Advisor includes:

Interactive documents: Enabling bankers to ‘chat’ with any PDF document such as credit policies, training materials, market data, how-to guides, etc;

Intelligent automation: Automated writing of new deal and credit memo narratives, evolving a previously manual task and reducing human error using the narrative skill embedded in the tool;

Data-driven insights: Offering of conversational industry benchmarks and insights via a chat interface, helping bankers ask questions about the data to determine best next steps for the business;

Advanced processing: Streamlined document upload process by scanning the data and categorising information to associate the scanned data with the appropriate relationship;

Query response: Answering specific banker questions based on uploaded documentation;

Banking Advisor operates exclusively on the data provided by the individual financial institution, ensuring a tailored and precise user experience. Participants of the Product Design Programme, nCino’s closed beta programme that represents various geographies and asset sizes, have pioneered Banking Advisor’s functionality, confirming optimised processes and providing valuable first-hand perspectives.