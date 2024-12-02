nCino brings commercial banking transformation to TD Bank

The first wave of TD Bank users, within the TD Equipment Finance business, is already live on the nCino Bank Operating System and additional employees across corporate, commercial and business banking will continue to adopt the platform.

As a result of these deployments, TDs business lending customers can expect to receive faster decisions to their loan requests and have visibility into the loan process. Additionally, TD Banks sales, underwriting and credit risk management teams will also be able to collaborate on deals and gain insights into the banks commercial lending portfolio.

nCino is a provider of cloud-based bank operating solutions. nCino Bank Operating System, built on Salesforce.com, combines customer relationship management (CRM), loan origination, account opening, workflow, content management, business process management, customer engagement and instant reporting in one location.