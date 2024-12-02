NCC Group, Ashurst to offer cyber resilience solutions

Through the partnership, NCC Group will coordinate a data and privacy stream at Ashurst’s FinTech Legal Labs, an accelerator programme designed specifically for fintechs. It provides targeted legal support, access to potential investors and specialist advice from relevant subject matter experts.

NCC Group will also share its specialist cyber security knowledge with Ashurst by identifying, feeding back on, and inputting into prospective start-up and scale-up businesses operating in technology and financial services.

In return, NCC Group will have access to the FinTech Legal Labs ecosystem of institutions and fintechs. Both parties will work together to influence a wider set of stakeholders to address cyber security in the financial services sector, helping fintech start-ups and scale-ups to incorporate security by design from the beginning.