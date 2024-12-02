This collaboration extends the bank’s ATM network and provides physical touchpoints for its customers in retail locations.











Conducting transactions conveniently in retail locations

The USD 1.1 billion asset bank was looking for an efficient way to allow customers to conduct transactions at convenient retail locations across the US. In response to this, the bank partnered with Atleos’ Allpoint Network to provide surcharge-free access to an additional 55,000 ATMs worldwide.

Moreover, nbkc bank customers will have a co-branded digital experience during ATM transactions and be able to deposit cash at more than 3,000 locations in the Allpoint Network.

nbkc’s aim is to leverage the technology necessary to provide convenient customer experiences. This collaboration extends the bank’s branch network by providing greater access to self-service banking through an expanded ATM network. This expansion ensures customers can deposit cash and perform other transactions at ATMs located in retail locations where they already shop.





Americans still use ATMs

Despite the rapid adoption of digital transaction methods and the decline of ATMs in the US by 4% compared to 2019, their role persists. After 2020, the US ATM population grew by 21,000 terminals from 2021 to the end of 2022. ATMIA estimates the total number of active ATMs to be between 520,000 and 540,000.

According to National Cash, 60% of Americans ages 25-34, and 51% ages 35-49, withdraw USD 40 eight to ten times per month, with over 10 billion transactions performed at ATMs in the US every year.

Wall Street stated that the ATM industry will grow tenfold in the next years, as employees utilise ATMs for the convenience and safety they provide in the workplace. Other benefits of using ATMs are reduced manual labour, faster customer service, consistent reliability, and cost-efficiency.