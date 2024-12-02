Nayax to IPO on Wall Street

Nayax is known for developing a one-stop-shop solution platform for merchants that offers localised cashless payment acceptance, marketing and loyalty suite, and management suite, among others.

The company was founded in 2005 and held an IPO on the TASE in May 2021, becoming the second largest public offering on the Israeli stock exchange market. Nayax has raised approximately USD 145 million (NIS 462 million) gross for the company and its shareholders and sold shares worth around half of the amount, for NIS 205 million.

Since the IPO, the fintech’s share price went down by 20%, reaching a marketing cap of approximately USD 844 million.