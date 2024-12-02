



NayaOne is a Vendor Delivery Infrastructure that helps enterprises safely discover, validate, and scale third-party capabilities. By utilising the Enterprise Gateway Marketplace, synthetic data libraries, and secure environments, NayaOne accelerates delivery roadmaps while ensuring compliance and control.

In partnership with Google Cloud, NayaOne is dedicated to supporting the adoption of AI by delivering immediate results through integration. The company focuses on accelerating the implementation of AI solutions directly into existing workflows. Their technology is designed for future-proof scalability, enabling it to evolve alongside businesses and ensuring long-term competitiveness in a changing digital landscape.

To protect sensitive enterprise data, NayaOne has implemented comprehensive measures without compromising safety. Additionally, the company offers expert guidance and industry-leading support to facilitate smooth implementation and increase performance, resulting in measurable returns on investment (ROI).

Other updates from NayaOne

In October 2024, NayaOne unveiled its strategy to utilise its Digital Sandbox alongside NVIDIA’s accelerated computing platform to promote the adoption of generative AI (GenAI).

By harnessing the capabilities of the NayaOne Digital Sandbox and NVIDIA’s accelerated computing platform, featuring NVIDIA NIM microservices as part of the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software tool, NayaOne aimed to further expand GenAI adoption within the financial services sector. This initiative enabled enterprises to speed up the testing, development, and deployment of GenAI solutions, thereby enhancing time to value and time to market across various applications, including fraud detection, customer experience, and business efficiency.

This announcement followed a recent collaboration between Smart Data Foundry and NayaOne, which aimed to facilitate the digital transformation of the financial services industry. Their partnership integrated Smart Data Foundry’s Aizle synthetic data sets into NayaOne’s Digital Sandbox, creating secure access to valuable data.