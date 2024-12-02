NayaOne launches on the Microsoft Azure marketplace

NayaOne’s digital transformation platform provides banks with an accelerated way to discover, prototype, and scale new solutions leveraging the fintech ecosystem, synthetic data, and build tools within an emulated banking environment. Banks and regulators around the world use the platform to speed up their assessment and delivery of new technology, using hackathons, tech sprints, secure testing environments, and PoCs delivered in six weeks.











Officials from NayaOne said their alliance with Microsoft allows them to offer their digital transformation platform to financial institutions in a more seamless and accessible way. This is just one of the many steps they're taking to help banks accelerate their digital transformation and innovation agenda. Working with Microsoft will enable them to bring some of the latest fintech innovations to the fingertips of innovation and product leaders in the Azure community.

Also commenting on this partnership, officials from Microsoft Azure said they’re happy to welcome NayaOne’s digital transformation platform to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives their partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe.

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.





What does NayaOne do?

NayaOne is a financial technology company focused on accelerating digital transformation and innovation in the financial services industry. Its core mission is to bring financial institutions and the fintech ecosystem together to drive innovation and transform the financial services industry. NayaOne's digital transformation platform provides a single point of access to some of the latest fintech innovations and data, enabling financial institutions to stay ahead of the competition in a rapidly changing digital landscape.