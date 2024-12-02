NatWest works with Accenture and Microsoft on new engagement platform





The new platform will integrate all of NatWest’s legacy front office systems across its contact centre and branch networks, customer messaging, video banking, and complaints channels onto a single, digital platform.

The project brings together Accenture’s expertise in helping banks across the world drive innovation through technology, with Microsoft Dynamics 365, a portfolio of business applications that help everyone to deliver operational excellence and create more engaging customer experiences.

In the first part of its transformation, the bank is launching a new appointment booking service, replacing multiple systems with a single, real-time booking platform accessible to colleagues and directly to customers. This will reduce appointment booking times by up to 75%. Annually, this could free up approximately 88,000 hours that colleagues can use for more value-added activities.