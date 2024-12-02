NatWest, TransUnion team up to assist customers with credit scoring

The announcement was made after the bank introduced credit score factors to its app-based ‘Credit Score’ tool. NatWest has integrated further data, using TransUnion’s Consumer Credit Platform, to its banking app, to help enable its customers to become more financially capable.

Customers using the service have unlimited free access to their TransUnion credit score, via an interactive dashboard, helping them better understand and monitor their credit score, according to the official press release. With the addition of credit score factors, customers will now see what information is affecting their score, either positively or negatively, providing additional insights into their financial status.