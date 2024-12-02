NatWest renews Artesian Solutions partnership for data intelligence platform

The announcement follows a five-month process which assessed Artesian’s artificial intelligence solutions against strict criteria aimed at contributing to the Bank’s mid-term growth plans and aligned to their key strategic initiatives, according to the official press release.

Under the three-year agreement, NatWest will continue to utilise the technology of Artesian’s ENGAGE platform. The announcement builds on the relationship between the two companies, dating back to 2013.

In addition, the agreement also offers a new framework for NatWest to evaluate the Artesian Risk and Compliance Hub (ARCH) across all divisional units. Launched in 2019, the addition of ARCH as part of NatWest’s frontline technology stack will enable Relationship Managers to carry out bank compliant pre-screening on clients to validate against the bank’s risk appetite, while identifying any complexities that may arise during onboarding.