NatWest partners with OneID





Following this announcement, NatWest has been given the possibility to use bank-verified digital identity in order to enable people and individuals from different countries to provide their identity in a fast, easy, and secure manner. The integration also reinforces NatWest’s commitment and strategy to leverage optimised technologies to deliver a simplified and efficient user experience.

In addition, both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and customers in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.











More information on the announcement

Throughout this partnership, NatWest is expected to leverage OneID’s bank-verified digital identity for NatWest’s Structured Finance business in the region of Sweden, Finland, and Norway. The solution is set to bring certainty of identity and to optimise the privacy and experience of collaborators and individuals alike, as customers will be enabled to verify their identity by using their bank before signing a NatWest leasing agreement.

At the same time, by utilising OneID’s Digital Identity solution within Adobe Acrobat Sign, NatWest will streamline business processes, while also strengthening the security of signatures. This is set to reduce the business procedure from days to hours, while also allowing the company to optimise against its commitment to sustainability as well.

The OneID unified solution is expected to offer NatWest customers across borders and nationalities three quick and easy ways to verify themselves digitally. This includes the OneID UK-based bank-verified digital identity verification tools, the local bank ID solutions that enable customers with Nordic bank accounts to verify themselves, document-scanning ID services (which will confirm identity via government identity documents), as well as the OneID digital identity products (which was developed in order to provide global coverage in over 200 countries, with an integrated approach with Adobe Acrobat Sign that will ensure secure and streamlined documents).

In addition, the transition is set to optimise security and reduce friction, as well as improve efficiency and customer satisfaction.



