NatWest partners pre-paid card provider Soldo to enable SME lending

As part of the alliance, Soldo users will to gain direct access to Esme Loans and Rapid Cash lending services, Verdict.co reveals. More precisely, Soldo customers can now make business loan applications for a maximum amount of GBP 250,000 through Esme Loans. Also, customers can borrow a maximum of GBP 500,000 as a flexible credit line against unpaid invoices, via Rapid Cash.

In March 2019, NatWest launched a biometric payments card pilot in association with digital security company Gemalto. In addition, the company revealed a waiver offer on NatWest business credit card, under which fees on the card were removed for the first year for new customers. On the other hand, in 2017, Soldo teamed up with Wirecard subsidiary Wirecard Card Solutions (WDCS) to introduce a new Corporate Expense Prepaid MasterCard in the UK and Italy.