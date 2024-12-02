NatWest offers free services to SMEs





All new and existing customers of Mettle can sign up to FreeAgent through the former’s app for free. The transactions will be shared between the two applications through API technology. The features aim to reduce the possibility of admin errors and duplications, through the sync of transactions in real-time.

Therefore, businesses signing up for Mettle will not be charged for the subscription if they hold an active Mettle account and make at least one transaction per month.

The offer forms a part of NatWest’s programme of support for SMBs during the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to IBSIntelligence, the companies who aim to sign up for the account of the two services are expected to save at least EUR 170 a year, the minimum cost of an annual FreeAgent subscription.



