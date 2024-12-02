NatWest launches transaction categorisation service





The new service is available to businesses such as Account Information Service Providers (AIPs) and lending providers, to integrate with their apps and digital platforms. NatWest is one of the first UK banks to provide transaction categorisation as an extension to Open Banking APIs.











Enriched Transactions’ features

Businesses can leverage Enriched Transactions data to offer customers personalised insights, including tips on how to manage their budget or reduce their carbon footprint, helping them to obtain more control over their finances. Moreover, the service can also support enterprises with affordability checks, aiming to reduce the need for customers to upload payslips and help them minimise the risk of manual errors.



Enriched Transactions automatically links customer transactions to categories aligned to Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) standards and includes details on whether spending is discretionary or committed. The service can also offer businesses a three-level breakdown of those categories, as well as deductions at the source and the carbon score for each transaction.



According to the company’s analysis of customer transactions, the service can categorise up to 89% of transaction types, with up to 98% of transactions being considered accurate. NatWest representatives stated that Enriched Transactions aims to offer businesses the ability to provide a more secure and efficient way of verifying their income when carrying out affordability checks.



AISPs who want to use the service to categorise NatWest customers’ transactions can access it through an extension to the bank’s Accounts and Transactions API. Additionally, both AISPs and other businesses, such as lending providers, who want to leverage Enriched Transactions for users of all banks can access the service through Categorisation as Service API.



In the upcoming months, NatWest plans to sign deals with AISPs and other enterprises who wish to use Enriched Transactions.





