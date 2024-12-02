NatWest launches new direct access CoP API

Confirmation of Payee was introduced across the UK banking industry in June 2020 to combat scammers and guard against customer errors. The technology allows banking customers to carry out a check on individual payments through their online banking by ensuring the account details entered by the sender accurately match those of the payee.

NatWest’s new API will allow its corporate customers to embed the service directly into their systems and carry out bulk checks against outbound payee details for payments made using BACS, CHAPs, and Faster Payments.

The API will be available under the NatWest, Royal Bank of Scotland, and Ulster Bank brands for commercial customers. Businesses can apply to use NatWest’s Confirmation of Payee API by visiting the website to register interest and will need to have the technical capability and resources within their business to implement the API at their own cost.