NatWest launches new app that helps renters split their bills





Based on responses from over 1,500 across the UK, NatWest found that 45% of renters find it uncomfortable reminding housemates to pay their share of household bills, with a further 48% finding it awkward when a housemate falls behind with payments.

‘Housemate’ helps renters manage shared bills, connecting tenants to help manage their shared finances more easily.

The new app uses Experian’s Open Banking platform to track who owes each other money and allows them to link their current account to the app to make repayments.