NatWest launches its Carbon Tracker app





The app works by linking with a business customer’s NatWest account, and then using Cogo’s smarts to attribute an estimated carbon footprint to transactions.

SMEs can then use this data to keep track of their emissions, compare them month-on-month, and find ways to reduce their footprint.

In 2021, NatWest launched carbon footprint tracking for its retail customers by working with Cogo, a feature which the bank says has been used by 150,000 retail account holders since November 2021.

Following the pilot Natwest says it plans to roll out its Carbon Tracker app to all eligible SME customers.