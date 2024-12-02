NatWest launches 'companion card' for vulnerable





Designed to help those in extended isolation as well as vulnerable customers, the companion card will act as a supplement to those customers’ existing current accounts. The card can be topped up by up to EUR 115 and given to a trusted person or carer for purchases on behalf of the individual.

To ensure security, while the carers card will be associated with the customer’s existing bank account but kept separate on the bank’s systems. The card does not share a PIN or long card number with the customer’s existing debit cards and ATM withdrawals are restricted to EUR 57.

Customers can also request a ‘Get Cash’ code that enables a trusted third-party to make ATM withdrawals up to EUR 115 on someone’s behalf from any NatWest, Royal Bank or Ulster Bank NI ATM.