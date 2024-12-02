NatWest gives GBP 5.5 mln to VoxSmart for growth acceleration





VoxSmart deals with developing innovative compliance and surveillance technology for financial markets and this funding will help the company reach new markets and accelerate the innovation of new products. The financing from NatWest reinforces the values and commitment of the company to support enterprise growth in the UK.

The financing from NatWest builds on the strong support VoxSmart continues to receive from Deepbridge Capital, as well as a large number of high-profile UK Angel Investors.