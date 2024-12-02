Specifically, NatWest will be among the first global banks to feature its app on VisionOS, Apple's new operating system with a three-dimensional user interface. This system is operated using a combination of eye movements, hand gestures, and voice commands. Users can interact with apps through visual selection, finger taps, wrist flicks, or by using a virtual keyboard or voice dictation.

The bank has conducted extensive testing to refine the user experience, optimising it for the eye-tracking capabilities of VisionOS and implementing additional security measures to protect users' banking information on the new device.

As an early adopter of this technology, NatWest aims to explore how spatial computing can enhance financial visualisation and improve user interaction. The bank will use data from the app’s usage on Vision Pro to refine its digital services and product design. The app will continue to offer features such as account balance viewing, transfers, and direct debit management in a more immersive format. Moreover, customers will also have access to Cora+, NatWest’s AI-powered digital assistant for a conversational experience.

NatWest’s banking app, which recently surpassed 10 million users, will provide customers with an expansive, interactive view of their financial data, including credit scores, spending management, and financial insights.

JD Wetherspoon integrates Payit by NatWest

Separately, according to openbankingexpo.com, JD Wetherspoon has integrated Payit by NatWest into its app, allowing customers to use Open Banking technology for payments. This feature is now available in all Wetherspoon pubs across the UK, enabling users to make payments without entering card details or creating new accounts.

Payit by NatWest facilitates direct payments through the user’s banking app of choice, with 24 banks, including the UK's largest banks, connected to the service. This integration aims to streamline payment processes and enhance security by reducing the risk of sensitive data exposure.