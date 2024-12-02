



Through this move, The AA, a British motoring association, is set to leverage NatWest Boxed’s Embedded Finance platform and expand its offering, equipping its customers and the wider market with solutions that meet their needs, demands, and preferences. As of the end of March 2025, AA customers can apply for and receive an instant access savings account, while unsecured personal loans are set to follow shortly.











As part of their collaboration, NatWest Boxed and The AA intend to offer a simplified application process, with AA customers being able to afterwards top-up and withdraw money instantly from their new FSCS-protected savings accounts. Additionally, they can receive optimised rates on personal loans, which can be approved and dispersed securely and efficiently.





NatWest Boxed and The AA’s partnership plans

The alliance with NatWest Boxed is set to allow The AA to scale its range of financial services with transparent financial products that are user-friendly, equipping customers with more control over their finances, regardless of whether they are saving for their driving lesson or covering the cost of an emergency repair. Also, the collaboration allows The AA to provide a differentiated product range for its personal breakdown members and insurance customers, in turn expanding the range of benefits of a membership with the company.

Furthermore, savings and unsecured personal loans represent the initial part of a long-term strategic agreement between NatWest Boxed and The AA. The partnership intends to assist the motoring association in growing its operations and delivering a wider suite of Embedded Finance solutions over time. By teaming up, the two organisations plan to launch new products that can serve the needs of both members and the broader market. Commenting on the news, representatives from NatWest Boxed underlined that the partnership also supports their company’s development strategy and aims to further advance its position as an Embedded Finance provider in the UK. To support The AA, NatWest Boxed utilises its technology, balance sheet, operational assistance, and regulatory expertise.