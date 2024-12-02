



Since 2015, NatWest Group, which consists of the Royal Bank of Scotland and Ulster Bank, has closed 1.409 branches. This includes 48 branches in 2024, in addition to nearly 20 that permanently ceased operations in 2023.











Alternative options for customers

Customers needing in-person assistance can still access everyday services at any branch within the NatWest Group. Furthermore, NatWest clients are encouraged to use RBS branches and vice versa.

Additionally, there is an option to check out a mobile branch service, where staff provide banking facilities in community locations on specific days. Services available through mobile branches include depositing funds, making cash withdrawals, and paying bills.

Post Office outlets also offer banking services, including cash deposits and withdrawals, balance enquiries, and cheque deposits. According to the bank’s officials, over 80% of active current account holders can utilise digital services, and more than 97% of retail accounts are now opened online.





Customers prefer digital banking, statistics show

Major banks are reducing their physical presence due to a shift toward online banking services as people move their current accounts online.

According to statistics, between January 2022 and February 2025, 1.530 bank branches have closed, and 66 more have announced they will be closing, bringing the total to 1.596.

87% of UK adults use a form of online or remote banking, which is around 47 million people. Moreover, 2 in 5 users (40%) have a digital-only bank account in 2025, up from 36% in 2024 and a quarter (24%) in 2023.

With more physical bank branches about to close, 1 in 8 UK customers (13%) intend to open a digital-only bank account within the next 5 years.