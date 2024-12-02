NatWest and Mastercard simplify online shopping

Per the announcement information, customers with a NatWest, Royal Bank of Scotland, or Ulster Bank Mastercard have been registered for the service.





NatWest’s addition of Click to Pay and its effect on online shopping

A digital wallet that works on any device, Click to Pay enables users to create a single, secure profile where they can store multiple payment cards. NatWest collaborated with Mastercard to register its customers automatically, allowing them to leverage the service wherever they see the Click to Pay logo without signing up. They will not be required to enter their payment details and will be protected by multiple security layers, with the announcement detailing that customers with a NatWest credit card are set to have Click to Pay enabled within the months to come.

In addition to offering increased fraud protection, Click to Pay makes checking out easier, with a single click. When talking about online shoppers, complicated checkouts come as a common gripe, with Statista information showcasing that in Q1 2023, 81% of orders on mobile devices in the UK were not completed, and more than seven in ten (74%) carts created on both computers and tablets were left abandoned.











Click to Pay makes the checkout process for shoppers quick and easy by eliminating the need to remember passwords or enter personal information and card details, all while providing them with enhanced fraud protection and peace of mind. This comes as fraudsters are using increasingly sophisticated techniques to scam online shoppers, showcasing the need for more advanced payment methods with security at their core.

Following the conversion of NatWest Group’s retail and business debit cards to Mastercard, the two companies are collaborating to provide increased choice and payment innovation to cardholders. Apart from offering Click to Pay to its customers, NatWest is working with Mastercard to leverage AI technology to stop scams before funds leave a victim’s account.

When commenting on the announcement, NatWest representatives said that keeping customers safe when shopping online is paramount and Click to Pay combines advanced security with speed and convenience. Keeping this in mind, the company sought to make it as easy as possible for customers to start using Click to Pay, thus no sign-up is required, and the service can be leveraged on any site with the Click to Pay logo.

More to this point, Mastercard officials added that most people still use guest checkouts whenever online shopping and Click to Pay saves hassle and the need to remember different passwords. As approximately one in three debit cards in the UK are now issued on the Mastercard network, the company is working with its partners like NatWest to ensure that their customers have access to advanced payment innovation and technology.