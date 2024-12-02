NatWest Group has announced its collaboration with Google Cloud to support its strategy of helping businesses grow and adapt to rapid technological changes.

NatWest Group has revealed its collaboration with Google Cloud, which aligns with the bank’s strategic goal of supporting businesses to grow and adapt to the technological landscape. Through this collaboration, Google Cloud will offer entrepreneurs in NatWest’s Accelerator access to AI tools, cloud technology, and expert training, empowering the next generation of UK innovators with important digital skills to unlock business growth.

Research by the bank shows that nine out of ten future-ready businesses use data analysis to guide their most significant decisions. Google is teaming up with the bank for the NatWest Accelerator Pitch competition, a GBP 1 million initiative designed to identify the next wave of UK innovators and stimulate growth.

Research insights on data-driven businesses

Furthermore, according to research conducted by the bank, businesses that leverage data can make quicker, smarter decisions, thereby gaining a competitive edge. In a survey involving 1,000 businesses from ten different sectors, it was found that 92% of future-ready companies utilise data analysis to make most or all of their significant decisions. Additionally, these future-fit businesses are nearly twice as likely to have started implementing AI tools and capabilities compared to the average business surveyed.

To help UK businesses seize new growth opportunities, Google Cloud will offer practical training on AI implementation and digital marketing to NatWest’s Accelerator community. This training will be delivered through events hosted at NatWest’s extensive network of Accelerator hubs and via the NatWest Accelerator app. Even more, eligible startups within NatWest's Accelerator will receive Google Cloud credits to build, test, and scale their operations on Google's secure infrastructure, thereby lowering costs and technical barriers associated with leveraging AI for business growth.