National Commercial Bank of Vietnam implements Compass Plus' TranzAxis system





As part of an initiative to become one of the leading retail banks in Vietnam, NCB made the decision to improve its payments infrastructure after realising that the legacy system it was using would be unable to keep up with the bank’s growth plans for much longer.

The main objective of the first phase of the project was to migrate NCB’s local debit cards to the new platform. This phase was completed in December 2020. The second phase of the project, due to go-live early 2021, will see Visa credit cards migrated to the new system.

Compass Plus teamed up with one of their regional partners, Cyberbeat, on the project.